Edelweiss CEO Says She Began Investing For Son When He Was 6 Months Old

Radhika Gupta, the managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC), recently revealed that she started a systemic investment plan (SIP) for her son when he was just six months old.

Taking to microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), Ms Gupta revealed the age at which each generation in her family started investing in equities. While she began investing for her son when he was just six months old, she herself began investing in equities only at the age of 24. Her father, on the other hand, was over the age of 40 when he began building his portfolio, Ms Gupta said.

"Age at which each generation started investing in equities: Dad: 40+ years. Me: 24 years. Son: 6 months," Radhika Gupta tweeted, adding, "Financial freedom is about starting earlier and earlier!"

Since being posted, Ms Gupta's tweet has caught the attention of many on social media. In the comment section, while some users agreed with her investment plan, others asked questions regarding SIPs.

"Yes, earlier the better, Your son is lucky to have a mentor like you," wrote one user. "Similar thing for me but started investing for our to be kid right after first trimester," commented another.

A third wrote, "This is really good to know for young generation. This will have two way impact, child will be financially independent when he reaches the maturity. This will also help nation to have strong saving ratio".

"Dad: Never. Me : 23 years. Daughter: 6 months. I didn't want to mistake what unknowingly happened by my father and me for my daughter," added another.

Shared just a few hours ago, Ms Gupta's post has accumulated more than 133,000 views and over 1,300 likes.