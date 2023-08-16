'He Founded...': Wipro's Rishad Premji Remembers Grandfather With Throwback Pic

The image has accumulated more than 38,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji recently took a trip down memory lane and shared an unseen black-and-white picture of his grandfather Mohamed Hasham Premji. Taking to microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), Mr Rishad recalled his grandfather's legacy and said that MH Premji founded Wipro's consumer care business in December 1945, two years before the Independence of India.

"This is a never-seen-before photograph of my grandfather which was recently discovered," Mr Rishad wrote on X. "He founded the consumer care business of Wipro in Dec 1945 before the independence of India," the billionaire added.

Take a look below:

This is a never seen before photograph of my grandfather which was recently discovered. He founded the the consumer care business of Wipro in Dec 1945 before the independence of India. pic.twitter.com/W3Iu9QV4qZ — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) August 10, 2023

In the picture, MH Premji is seen dressed in a Jodhpuri suit with a floral garland around his neck.

The image caught many social media users by surprise as they pointed out the striking resemblance between the grandfather and the grandson. Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also couldn't get over how similar both looked.

"Strong resemblance!" Ms Kiran commented.

"Gosh, You look just like him. At first I thought it was you, I had to read the tweet again," wrote one Twitter user. "Sir, you are a photo copy of your grandfather, because of your grandfather, today this family is standing firm like a mountain," said another.

"Wow, must say, you resemble your Grandfather," commented a third user. "@RishadPremji sir, Striking features and this is like clone resemblance, It's in Genes!!! Nice picture," added another.

Since being posted, the image has accumulated more than 38,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Mr Rishad has shared pictures of his grandparents. A few years back, he remembered his grandmother, Dr Gulabnoo Premji, as the "most generous person" and credited her for shaping the values at Wipro. He also shared two old photographs featuring his grandparents and remembered them as a couple devoted to progressive causes.