'Do You Ever Get Confused With Salman Khan?': Bill Gates To Khan Academy Founder Sal Khan

Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates recently launched his own podcast 'Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates', and in its second episode, he engaged in an intriguing conversation with Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy. Mr Gates posed a light-hearted question which had people in splits. During his conversation, the tech billionaire asked Mr Khan if he ever found himself mistaken for Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

"If you do a web search on Sal Khan, you might get some of this guy," Mr Gates said while holding up an image of the Bollywood star. "So, Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?" he then inquired.

This prompted Sal Khan to chuckle before responding, "I do". He then went on to share that in the initial days of his academy, he would receive emails from fans mistaking him to be the actor. "I used to get letters from some of the actor's fans saying 'I've always been in love with you and I didn't know you could do math and all that," Sal Khan said as Bill Gates laughed.

Watch the video below:

Sal Khan is the founder of Khan Academy, an American non-profit educational organisation that creates online tools to help educate students.

During the conversation with Mr Gates, he also recounted an incident from 2015 when he visited India and found himself live on television alongside Salman Khan due to their shared names.

However, he clarified that despite the similarity in name, there is no Bollywood connection between them. But he playfully confessed his fondness for Bollywood movies and admitted that he watches them more than people might suspect and even makes his wife watch them with him.

Meanwhile, in the same podcast, Mr Gates also shared his astonishment at the capabilities of GPT-3 based AI, particularly GPT-3's chatbot version known as ChatGPT. "The most stunning demo I've ever seen in my life" regarding a demonstration of ChatGPT's prowess in solving an AP Biology exam in August 2022." the Microsoft co-founder said.

Mr Gates also expressed his optimism for the future. He said that he evisions AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google's Bard assisting children in mastering reading and writing skills.