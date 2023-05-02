Ed Sheeran, Accused Of Plagiarism, Says Will Quit Music If Found Guilty

Ed Sheeran coming out of a New York court after the hearing last week.

Musician Ed Sheeran has said he will quit music if he is found guilty of plagiarising his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud', the Birmingham Live reported. The 32-year-old has been sued by the heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, who collaborated with singer Marvin Gaye in 1973 to release the classic 'Let's get It On'. Mr Sheeran is accused of copying the Gaye song but he has denied the charge. The musician said he found the allegations in the case "really insulting". At the court hearing on Monday, the musician said, "I'm not gonna swear."

Kathryn Townsend Griffin, the daughter of Ed Townsend, claims that Mr Sheeran mimicked the iconic tune during the creation of his 2014 single 'Thinking Out Loud', which went to number one.

Ms Griffin claimed there are "striking similarities" between the two tracks as well as "overt common elements" that violate their copyright, as per UK-based entertainment website Joe.

Denying the claim, the British singer-songwriter vowed that if the jury does find him guilty, he will be "done" with music.

"If that happens, I'm done, I'm stopping. I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it," Mr Sheeran told his lawyer Irene Farkas, according to the outlet.

Mr Townsend's heirs are seeking $100 million in restitution.

Lawyers for Mr Townsend's heirs last week displayed a video of Mr Sheeran transitioning seamlessly between 'Thinking Out Loud' and 'Let's Get it On' in a live performance they said amounted to a confession that he had ripped off the song.

But Mr Sheeran said he and other performers frequently perform such "mash ups", and that he had on other occasions combined 'Thinking Out Loud' with Van Morrison's 'Crazy Love' and Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You'.

He also said that an expert witness for the heirs, in transcribing his song, had altered it to make the chords and melody more like 'Let's Get It On'.

If Mr Sheeran is found liable, there will be a second trial to determine the damages amount, news agency Reuters reported.