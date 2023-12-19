Dress Worn By Princess Diana Sells For Record $1.1 Million At Auction

The dress is made of a long black velvet bodice embroidered with blue stars

A blue and black Jacques Azagury dress worn by Princess Diana has sold at auction for more than $1 million. Princess Diana first wore the ballerina-length evening dress in Florence in 1985. She was also a photographer wearing it a year later on a visit to Vancouver, the Los Angeles-based Julien's Auctions said.

The evening dress has sold for $1.1 million, 11 times its estimate, breaking the record price for one of her gowns going under the hammer, Reuters said.

The auction house said the dress, along with a matching illustration, sold for $1,148,080, after listing it with an estimate of $100,000-$200,000.

"Julien's now holds the new world record for the most expensive dress worn by Princess Diana sold at auction," it said in a statement, adding that the previous auction record was $604,800.

The auction house said that the dress was "synonymous with the Princess of Wales's royal elegance and eternal grace."

"The fact that this dress, all these years later, goes for this amount - I think people continue to be in awe of her and her fashion," Elizabeth Holmes, a fashion critic and expert in the royal family's style, told New York Times on Monday. "Diana has remained a fashion icon."

The dress is made of a long black velvet bodice embroidered with blue stars and a two-tier blue organza skirt adorned with a sash and bow.

It was sold as part of the four-day "Hollywood Legends" sale by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), which featured a range of memorabilia.

A pink chiffon blouse which Diana wore for her 1981 engagement portrait to then Prince Charles by Lord Snowdon sold for $381,000.

The blouse, by David and Elizabeth Emanuel who went on to design Diana's wedding dress, had an estimate of $80,000 - $100,000.