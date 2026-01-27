Doomsday Clock Moves Closer To Midnight, Global Risks Escalate. Here's What It Means

The Doomsday Clock, which is a symbolic representation and an annual reminder of humanity's proximity to global catastrophe, has been moved to 85 seconds before midnight. It is the closest it has been to disaster since its inception in 1947. This marks a four-second increase in risk from last year's setting of 89 seconds to midnight.

Also read | 'Part' Of Babies Stays With Mothers For Years After Birth, Study Finds

What Are The Key Factors Driving This Change?

In a statement, a group of globally recognised leaders, who set the Clock, called for urgent action to limit nuclear arsenals. They also highlighted the risks of rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into various fields, including the military. The group urged to form multilateral agreements to address global biological threats.

"On January 27, 2026, the Doomsday Clock was set at 85 seconds to midnight, the closest the Clock has ever been to midnight in its history," as per the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

"The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' Science and Security Board (SASB), which sets the Clock, called for urgent action to limit nuclear arsenals, create international guidelines on the use of AI, and form multilateral agreements to address global biological threats."

Also read | NASA's New High-Resolution Map Shows Dark Matter In "Stunning Detail"

The Clock has been set amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, which have heightened the threat of nuclear war. Climate change is also a major factor, as continued lack of progress in meeting carbon emission goals and recent shifts in environmental policies have exacerbated the climate crisis. And when it comes to AI, its role in spreading fake news and disinformation has introduced significant new risks.

The Doomsday Clock's movement serves as a stark warning, sparking conversation about the urgent need for global leaders to address threats globally.

"The Doomsday Clock's message cannot be clearer. Catastrophic risks are on the rise, cooperation is on the decline, and we are running out of time. Change is both necessary and possible, but the global community must demand swift action from their leaders," said Alexandra Bell, president and CEO, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.