Global Tensions, Climate Crisis Push Doomsday Clock Closest To Catastrophe

As global tensions rise and climate threats loom, the Doomsday Clock, a symbol of humanity's precarious position, has been moved to 89 seconds before midnight - the closest it's ever been to a catastrophe.

This alarming shift is a "warning" from a panel of international scientists, who cite a range of escalating threats, including Russia's nuclear threats in Ukraine, rising military tensions in global hotspots, the military use of artificial intelligence, and the worsening climate crisis.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which created the clock in 1947 during the Cold War, set the time closer to the theoretical point of annihilation - one second closer than last year. The closer the clock is to midnight, the more danger there is.

"In setting the Clock one second closer to midnight, we send a stark signal: Because the world is already perilously close to the precipice, a move of even a single second should be taken as an indication of extreme danger and an unmistakable warning that every second of delay in reversing course increases the probability of global disaster," the Board said in a statement.

Daniel Holz, chair of the Bulletin's science and security board, said the factors shaping this year's decision were the same as 2024's, but added, "We have seen insufficient progress in addressing the key challenges, and in many cases, this is leading to increasingly negative and worrisome effects."

"Setting the Doomsday Clock at 89 seconds to midnight is a warning to all world leaders," he told The Guardian.

The full-scale Ukraine war, which began with Russia's 2022 invasion, continues to be a major source of nuclear risk. The conflict could escalate into a nuclear conflict at any moment due to a rash decision, or through an accident or miscalculation, according to Mr Holz. Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to conventional attacks adds to the danger. This change in doctrine, outlined in November 2022, sets the conditions under which Putin could authorise the use of Russia's massive nuclear arsenal.

Russia is reluctant to discuss a new nuclear arms treaty with the US, as the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) is set to expire in 2026. Mr Holz said that tensions in the Middle East, including with Iran, remain dangerously unstable, and he also pointed to other volatile regions like Taiwan and North Korea. He warned that any of these could escalate into a conflict involving nuclear powers, with "unpredictable and potentially devastating outcomes."

The report from the bulletin also highlights the intensifying climate crisis, with the past year being recorded as the hottest in history, according to the UN World Meteorological Organisation. The report also points out the dangers of artificial intelligence and biological science misuse, along with the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories fuelled by technological advancements.

Despite these grim warnings, there is hope. Juan Manuel Santos, former president of Colombia and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said there was still time to make the right choices to turn back the hands of the Doomsday Clock, as per The New York Times. He urged world leaders to act swiftly and wisely, saying, "Every second counts. Let us use each one wisely."