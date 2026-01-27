'Part' Of Babies Stays With Mothers For Years After Birth, Study Finds

From listening to the baby's heartbeat for the first time to feeling its first kick, the pregnancy is a beautiful phase for a woman. During this period, a fascinating phenomenon occurs where cells are exchanged between the mother and fetus, leading to a lifelong connection. This process is called microchimerism.

What Is Microchimerism?

Microchimerism refers to the presence of a small number of cells in an individual that originate from another individual, often from mother to fetus or vice versa. In the case of fetal microchimerism, cells from the fetus cross the placenta and enter the mother's bloodstream. These cells settle in the organs like the thyroid, liver, lungs, brain and heart. On the other hand, cells from the mother enter the fetus, which can be passed down to future generations.

"Fetal microchimerism refers to cell transfer from the fetus to mother. Maternal microchimerism describes maternal cells that are transferred to the offspring. Microchimerism can also arise from twinning, as well as organ and stem cell transplantation," researchers wrote in a study published last year in August in Advanced Sciences.

The researchers further stated that there is evidence that microchimeric cells can persist for decades, potentially lifelong. "Both fetal- and maternal-derived microchimeric cells have been found to differentiate into almost any cell type and colonize almost any tissue, including crossing the blood-brain barrier to become neurons," they wrote.

What Do The Experts Say?

These cells can differentiate into various cell types, such as cardiac cells, endothelial cells, and immune cells, and may contribute to tissue repair and regeneration. However, microchimeric cells have also been linked to autoimmune disorders and pregnancy complications.

In another research published in Immunity, infectious disease specialist Sing Sing Way of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center weighed in on the foreign maternal cells and the immune system.

"The new tools we developed to study these cells will help scientists pinpoint exactly what these cells do and how they work in a variety of contexts including autoimmune disease, cancer and neurological disorders," Way said as quoted by Science Alert.

"Microchimerism is increasingly linked with so many health disorders. This study provides an adaptable platform for scientists to investigate whether these rare cells are the cause of disease, or alternatively, found in diseased tissue at increased levels as part of the natural healing process."