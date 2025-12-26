Don't Like Your Old Gmail Address? Google May Let Users Change It Soon

If you are still regretting the embarrassing Gmail ID you created as a child, Google might have come up with a solution. The tech giant recently updated its Hindi-language support documentation to describe an upcoming system change that will allow users to modify their Gmail addresses without losing anything in the process.

Google's new feature, as reported in Forbes, allows users to change their Gmail address with specific limitations. Users can make a change only once every 12 months, with a total lifetime limit of three changes.

Aditionally, the original email address becomes an alias, continuing to receive emails, and all existing account data (such as photos, messages, and emails) remains unaffected by the switch. The update is being gradually rolled out to all the users.

"If you wish you can change the email address of your Google Account, the last part of which is gmail.com. It can be replaced with a new email address that finalises gmail.com," Google stated.

Until now, Google only allowed account email changes for users who signed up with third-party email addresses, while Gmail addresses themselves could not be modified.

Also Read | Woman Forgets Documents For US Visa Interview, Blinkit Delivers Them In 15 Mins: 'Saved My Day'

'Would Be Amazing'

Social media users praised Google's new feature, noting it may allow them to finally update Gmail addresses they originally created but now regret.

"This would be amazing, I have a crazy email I made as a test back when it was invite only. Now it's tied to so many things," said one user, while another added: "I made mine my full name when I was 13 and it's connected to so many things. I really hope this makes it to North America."

A third commented: "I got on during the friends and family rollout when you could still do proper aliases but they removed the feature. I assume whatever your original email is will persist as an alias when this rolls out everywhere."

While allowing the email address change is a good idea, there are fears that threat actors may use it as an opportunity to target vulnerable users. The hackers might look to use social engineering techniques to compromise login credentials for account takeover.