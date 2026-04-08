"Didn't Claim I Was Hired": 19-Year-Old Creator Clears Air On Viral BMW Job Offer

A LinkedIn post about a 19-year-old woman landing a job at BMW without a formal college degree has gone viral online, reigniting the debate around skills versus traditional education. The post claims that content creator Gauri M secured a full-time personal marketing role at BMW not through academic credentials but by building a strong personal brand and social media presence.

The young creator has now cleared up the confusion regarding the viral job buzz. In a direct message response to NDTV, Gauri stated that she was approached, not hired, by a representative associated with a BMW dealership after they came across her work. The outreach was regarding a potential marketing role, but it did not translate into a formal job offer from BMW India or the company's global operations.

She further clarified that she did not proceed with interviews or discussions as the opportunity did not align with her current career direction. Importantly, she emphasised that she never claimed to have been hired, only that her work had attracted professional interest.

"This was not a formal offer from BMW India or BMW Corporate, and I did not proceed further with interviews or discussions, as the role did not align with my current direction. I did not claim I was hired but approached," she said.

According to Gauri, her original post was meant to highlight recognition and opportunities stemming from her work, rather than suggesting a confirmed role or employment.

The viral post

The post in question pointed out that the role at BMW typically required around five years of experience, yet Gauri M secured the opportunity without even holding a formal degree. It highlighted her strong digital presence as a key factor behind her selection, noting that she has built a substantial audience across platforms, including over 65,000 followers on LinkedIn and more than 35,000 on Instagram.

"I got a job offer from one of the largest car groups across the globe. Yes, the globe, not to collaborate, for a serious marketing role. I'm just a 19 y/o kid trying to do something worthy of my resources, and somehow, they found me. Then a sports brand founder reached out. then three job offers I didn't apply for all in the same week. I didn't pitch anyone. I didn't send a single cold email," the 19-year-old wrote in a post.

Her post quickly gained traction, amplifying the discussion around unconventional hiring practices and the growing importance of personal branding in career growth.