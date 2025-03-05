Techie Reveals Why 90% Of Job Seekers Fail In Selection Process

Abhishek Nair, a former software developer and now a group creator for coders, recently shared valuable insights into why 90% of job seekers fail to land positions. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nair highlighted six critical mistakes that job seekers often make, which prevent them from securing employment.

Nair explained that after numerous discussions with recruiters, HR executives, and startup founders, he discovered that the majority of hiring professionals, though well-intentioned, lacked effective recruitment strategies.

A recruiter friend of mine recently revealed why 90% of job seekers never get hired.



I've been studying recruitment processes and how to hack them for a few years now — first to land my own job and later to help Code Samaaj bootcamp participants secure jobs.



In this pursuit,… — Abhishek Nair (@abhisheknaironx) March 4, 2025

However, the few who truly understood recruitment and hiring processes provided him with invaluable feedback. During a casual meeting with a recruiter friend from a travel tech startup, Nair learned the six main reasons why many job seekers struggle to get hired, especially in today's challenging job market.

According to Nair, the key mistakes job seekers should avoid include:

1. Zero Practical Experience: Lack of hands-on experience can be a dealbreaker for employers.



2. Applying Blindly: Sending out generic applications without tailoring them to specific job requirements.



3. Zero Personal Brand: Not cultivating a strong personal brand or online presence can leave job seekers invisible to potential employers.



4. No Networking Game: Failing to network with industry professionals and peers can significantly limit job opportunities.



5. Resume Full of Buzzwords: Overloading resumes with buzzwords rather than showcasing actual skills and achievements can backfire.



6. Waiting for the "Perfect Job": Expecting the ideal job to come along without considering relevant opportunities in the meantime can delay career progress.

The post went viral, attracting a large audience from social media and job seekers, garnering nearly 1 lakh views in under 224 hours.