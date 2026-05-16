David Beckham Now Richer Than King Charles After Family Fortune Hits Rs 15,000 Crore

Former England football captain David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have reportedly become wealthier than King Charles III after their family fortune more than doubled in recent years. According to a report by The Metro, the Beckham family's combined wealth is now estimated at around 1.185 billion Pounds (approximately Rs 15,155.31 Crore). The figure places them ahead of King Charles III, whose personal wealth is estimated at about 680 million pounds (Rs 8,696.72 crore).

The report said the couple's growing fortune comes from a combination of football investments, fashion businesses, brand partnerships and media projects. David Beckham's investment in football club Inter Miami CF has played a major role in boosting the family's wealth. The American club gained huge international attention after the arrival of Argentine football star Lionel Messi in 2023.

Inter Miami's commercial value and global popularity increased sharply following Messi's move, helping Beckham's investment become far more valuable. Beckham is one of the club's co-owners and has been closely involved in its development since its launch.

The Metro report also highlighted the continued growth of Victoria Beckham's fashion and beauty business. The former Spice Girls singer has built a successful luxury fashion brand that has expanded steadily over the years. In addition, the Beckham family earns millions through advertising deals, sponsorships and collaborations with international brands.

Another major source of income has been the success of the Netflix documentary series "Beckham", which focused on David Beckham's football career, family life and rise to global fame. The series attracted worldwide attention and introduced the Beckham brand to younger audiences.

David Beckham remains one of the most recognisable sports personalities in the world despite retiring from professional football more than a decade ago. He played for clubs including Manchester United FC, Real Madrid CF, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain FC during his career.

The latest wealth estimates have once again highlighted how celebrity brands and sports investments can create fortunes far beyond traditional earnings from sport alone.