Cybersecurity Startup Raises $66 Million To Give AI Agents Digital Identities. Here's What It Means

Cybersecurity startup NewCore has emerged from stealth with $66 million in total funding to build a security-first identity platform for the "agentic era", which is a landscape where AI agents work alongside humans as core members of the company, TechCrunch reported. The round values the company at $300 million.

The investment was led by Cyberstarts, with participation from Index Ventures and Evolution Equity Partners, alongside notable angel investors like Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport and Cyera CEO Yotam Segev.

NewCore was co-founded in January 2025 by a trio of enterprise veterans, including CEO Zohar Alon, who previously founded cloud-security firm Dome9, acquired by Check Point; CTO Amihai Neiderman, former Unit 8200 research leader and founder of healthcare AI startup Nym Health; and CCO Erez Yarkoni, a former CIO at T-Mobile USA and Telstra.

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"We know for sure that the scale and the complexity that those things [AI agents] are going to add to 15- or 20-year-old identity platforms are going to break them," Alon told TechCrunch.

NewCore argues that traditional identity systems were built for human users logging into web applications and are fundamentally unequipped to handle millions of autonomous AI agents spinning up in seconds.

Instead of treating AI agents as static, unmanaged service accounts, NewCore's platform treats them as first-class identities, assigning them distinct lifecycles, continuous trust scoring, and clear revocation paths.

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According to the report, the key features include "split key" technology to eliminate single points of failure in SAML and OIDC infrastructure, continuous discovery of shadow accounts and unmanaged agents, and integrations with coding assistants like Claude Code, Codex, and Cursor.

With a team of more than 50 employees split across Tel Aviv and San Francisco, NewCore is already working with early design partners and plans to begin charging enterprise customers this summer.

As AI agents rapidly scale to outnumber human employees by multiple orders of magnitude, NewCore aims to serve as the unified control plane for the modern, hybrid workforce.