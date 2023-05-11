Cost Of Living Crisis In UK: 10% Young Adults Admit Shoplifting

Due to rising food prices, shoplifting is on the rise in the UK.

For the past two years, British nationals have faced a consistent cost of living crisis, making it difficult for households to meet their needs. The cost of living increased sharply across the UK between 2021 and 2022.

This situation has increased the number of shoplifting incidents in the UK.

According to The Metro, one in 10 young adults has admitted to stealing items from supermarket self-checkouts to cope with the cost of living crisis. Inflation has stubbornly remained in the double digits for months (the latest figure was a gruelling 10.4%), keeping food and fuel costs sky-high.

"Families struggling under the burden of higher price tags have seen the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks rise by 19.1%; some have doubled in a year. Imported food rose by a quarter in the last year, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS)."

Essentials like the children's medication Calpol are among the most often stolen goods in the UK, according to a report. Security tags are becoming more frequent on specific products, such as milk and cheese.

The Independent reported that the latest Office of National Statistics figures for England and Wales show that shoplifting rose by 22 percent in the year to September. The British Retail Consortium figures suggest the same, with 7.9 million cases last year, five million more than in 2016/17.

Meanwhile, a 2022 study by the Centre for Retail Research found that shoplifting cost the British economy 660 million pounds in 2021-22.