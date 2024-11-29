Chinese Man Suffering From Chronic Sneezing Finds 20-Year-Old Dice Lodged In Nose

A 23-year-old man in China who had been experiencing persistent sneezing and a runny nose was shocked to discover a dice lodged in his nose for more than 20 years. According to the South China Morning Post, the man, known simply as Xiaoma, had been suffering from chronic sneezing, nasal congestion and a constant runny nose for nearly a month. Initially, he tried treating himself with traditional Chinese medicine. However, after unsuccessful attempts, he visited a hospital where he was diagnosed with allergic rhinitis and identified a foreign object in his nasal passage.

At the hospital, the doctors performed a nasal endoscopy and revealed a dice lodged in the 23-year-old's nasal cavity, the outlet reported. The doctors discovered the "foreign object" covered with secretions. Upon extraction, it turned out to be a 2-centimetre dice.

"During the nasal endoscopy, we discovered a foreign object - a white lump coated with secretions. Upon extraction, it turned out to be a two-cm dice, partially corroded from being lodged in his nasal cavity for an extended period. It was located in the lower nasal passage, causing damage to the nasal mucosa," Dr Yang Rong, an otolaryngologist at the hospital, explained.

Doctors said that the situation was particularly dangerous because the dice had adhered to the surrounding tissues over the years. Any improper handling during the procedure could have caused it to fall into his airway, potentially leading to suffocation. Fortunately, the object was successfully removed through surgery.

It remains unclear if the 23-year-old has experienced any long-term health consequences or side effects from living with the dice for more than 20 years.

Mr Xiaoma recalled that the dice may have accidentally entered his nose when he was around three or four years old.

Meanwhile, on social media, the incident has sparked a flurry of reactions. "He's only 23 years old, and the dice has been lodged in his nose for 20 years? How big was his nostril at three years old? Honestly, it's impressive he managed to live with that for 20 years," wrote one user.

"This is really horrifying. It's been corroded. Just looking at the picture makes me uncomfortable," commented another.

"This is a wake-up call for parents. Foreign objects in the nose are no joke; any abnormal symptoms should be addressed immediately at a hospital!" said a third user.