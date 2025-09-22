Chinese Man Plans To Quit Amazon Job, Leave US After H-1B Fee Hike: "Endless Cycle Of Anxiety"

An Amazon employee, earning $180,000 as a software engineer, has decided to quit his big tech job and leave the US due to the recent $100,000 fee hike on new H-1B visa applications imposed by President Donald Trump. With 18 months remaining on his OPT work permit and one more attempt left in the H-1B visa lottery, he has chosen not to proceed, citing constant anxiety about his immigration status. The software engineer, who is originally from China, mentioned that for three years, the uncertainty surrounding his visa status caused him significant stress, affecting his daily life.

The employee expressed relief at escaping the "endless cycle of anxiety" tied to his immigration status in the US, where he felt constant fear despite working for a top tech company. He now plans to start a US-registered company and operate it remotely from abroad, enjoying benefits like better healthcare, lower living costs, and greater freedom.

"I came here for financial freedom and peace of mind, but instead I live in constant fear. There's never a moment I could breathe. Student visa, OPT, H-1B, green card – it's an endless cycle of anxiety," he revealed.

"The new American dream: earn US salary while living anywhere. Starting a US company remotely, enjoying better healthcare abroad, lower living costs, and actual freedom. From FAANG employee to global founder - here's why this will be the best career decision I ever make," he added in the caption.

Notably, FAANG is an acronym that represents five of the most influential technology companies in the world: Meta (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.

Watch the video here:

The decision reflects a growing concern among international professionals and students who rely on H-1B visas to work in the US. Many are reconsidering their future in the country due to the policy change, which is expected to have a significant impact on Indian IT companies that heavily rely on H-1B visas. The fee hike could lead to increased costs for companies, potentially forcing them to rethink their US operations or shift focus to other regions.

F-1 OPT, or Optional Practical Training, is a type of work authorisation for international students in the United States on an F-1 visa. It allows students to gain practical work experience directly related to their field of study.

Meanwhile, the H-1B visa program enables US companies to sponsor foreign workers with specialised skills in fields like technology, engineering, and finance to work in the United States. These visas are initially granted for three years and can be extended for up to six years. Each year, the US awards 85,000 H-1B visas, with 65,000 available for general applicants and 20,000 reserved for those with advanced degrees from US institutions. Indians account for approximately 70-72% of H-1B visa recipients.