ChatGPT Calls Elon Musk 'Controversial', Billionaire Reacts

Twitter boss Elon Musk recently reacted to a social media post on the microblogging site. The Tesla CEO responded to a post shared by Issac Latterell that indicated that Musk, Donald Trump, Kanye West and other renowned personalities were deemed "controversial" by ChatGPT.

The list shared by Mr Latterell showed a possible table of public figures and whether they are considered controversial. The list included the names of many leaders and celebrities. It exhibited the bias of OpenAi's large language model.

The artificial intelligence also labelled Russia's President Vladimir Putin, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and entrepreneur and socialite Kim Kardashian as controversial. Notably, ChatGPT also said that these public figures should be treated in a 'special manner.'

The tweet by Isaac Latterell read, "ChatGPT lists Trump, Elon Musk as controversial and worthy of special treatment, Biden and Bezos as not. I've got more examples."

Reacting to the tweet, Musk wrote, "!!"

ChatGPT labelled former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Bill Gates, and Oprah Winfrey as non-controversial.

Many Twitter users pointed out that the list created by ChatGPT could have been generated due to the media coverage given in publications.

OpenAI's ChatGPT, which was launched in November last year, has gained a lot of attention worldwide. The chatbot is a comprehensive language tool that generates responses to different requests. From working on assignments and writing emails, to addressing commonly asked inquiries, the bot is doing it all and has prepared us for the new stages of technological evolution.