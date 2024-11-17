Canadian Man Claims Pregnant Indian Women Fly To Canada For Free Births, Sparks Outrage

Chad Eros, a Canadian citizen, recently sparked controversy with a video claiming that many pregnant Indian women are flying to Canada specifically to give birth. Mr Eros alleged that these women are taking advantage of Canada's healthcare system, using it to obtain citizenship for their children, and potentially sponsoring their families to join them in the future. In his post, he shared that a nurse informed his relative that maternity wards are filled with Indian women who had come to Canada to give birth. While Mr Eros acknowledged that Canadian hospitals should provide equal care to all patients, he feels that Indian immigrants are occupying many beds in maternity wards.

He wrote on X, ''The nurse told my niece that the maternity ward is full of Indian women flying to Canada to have their babies, to get a child with Canadian citizenship. Canadian hospitals won't turn anybody away, so they accept all these foreign Indian women, filling up the many wards. Of course, I bet they get a bill for the birth because they don't have Canadian health care, but, how are they going to collect? You see, they fly back to India with their baby after they use our health care system. When their Indian baby grows up they'll come to Canada as a Canadian citizen, sponsor their parents and siblings, and bring the whole family over. And I'm willing to bet it's all free of charge at the Canadian taxpayer's expense.''

See the post here:

- Pregnant Indian Women Flying To Canada For Free Births and Canadian Citizen Babies at Tax Payer Expense

- Tonight my niece had a baby making my sister a grand parent before me. Congrats!

- The nurse told my niece that the maternity ward is full of Indian women flying to Canada… pic.twitter.com/Vfbk07AVRz — Chad Eros (@RealChadEros) November 13, 2024

The video has garnered mixed reactions, with some supporting his claims and others defending the women and criticising the narrative. Some Canadians offered a differing perspective, emphasising that blame should not be directed at Indians.

''As long as the government allows nothing is illegal. The Government needs to restrict,'' one user said.

Another commented, ''While hearing this looks odd and being an Indian citizen but I somehow agree. This is what the practice is getting followed from last many years and it's not about India I believe most asian countries. Canadian politics take entry here for this baffled system.''

A third wrote, ''Your concern is valid, but this issue stems from gaps in Canada's policies, not any one country. It's a system issue that needs addressing.''