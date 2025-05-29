87,812 Indians Got Canadian Citizenship In 2024, Most By Any Nation

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Canada's Citizenship Week, from May 26 to June 1, celebrates the nation's diversity and the vital contributions of immigrants. In 2024, 374,000 gained citizenship, with 23% from India.

Canada's Citizenship Week, which kicked off on May 26 and runs until June 1, is a vibrant celebration of the country's rich diversity and the shared values that define Canadian citizenship.

At the heart of this celebration is the recognition of the incredible contributions immigrants make to Canada's growth and prosperity. According to Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab, "Each year, Citizenship Week offers our country an occasion to reflect on the meaning of citizenship." She beautifully encapsulates Canada's identity as "a mosaic that includes Canadians of all backgrounds and cultures," emphasising the importance of Indigenous Peoples' histories and the commitment to reconciliation.

The statistics underscore the significant role immigration plays in shaping Canada's identity. In 2024, a substantial 3.74 lakh individuals were granted Canadian citizenship, with Indian nationals making up 23% of this number, totaling 87,812 individuals, per a report in the Times of India. This represents a notable increase from 2023, when 78,714 Indians gained citizenship. Minister Diab praises the courage of those seeking better opportunities and security for their families, saying, "It takes incredible courage to face the challenges and uncertainty of a new place."

As Canadians celebrate this diversity, the government has outlined its immigration plan for the next few years. The targets indicate a slight decrease in permanent resident admissions, with 3.95 lakh planned for 2025, 3.80 lakh for 2026, and 3.65 lakh for 2027.

Despite this reduction, the government aims to prioritise those already in Canada, with over 40% of permanent resident admissions in 2025 expected to be from temporary residents. Minister Diab encourages Canadians to attend public citizenship ceremonies, highlighting the importance of recognising the value immigration brings to Canada. "As Canadians, it is our responsibility to continue to highlight the value that immigration brings to Canada, and to protect the inherent rights and dignity of those who seek to call it home," she emphasises.

The Citizenship Week celebrations serve as a poignant reminder of Canada's commitment to its diverse population and the values that define its citizenship. As Minister Diab so eloquently puts it, "We also take this moment to recognise that our diversity is our strength and to collectively recommit to building a better future for all who live here."

