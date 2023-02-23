British High Commissioner To India Relishes A Plate Of Dosa In Bengaluru, Shares Pic

In his tweet, he mentioned that he is back in Bengaluru

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis' love for Indian food is well known. When in India, Mr Ellis doesn't miss a chance to enjoy local Indian dishes and a variety of street food delicacies that the country has to offer. A foodie at heart, he often posts pictures of himself trying famous foods in different Indian cities.

On Thursday, he posted a picture of a popular Indian dish which has been featured in his social media posts several times. Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture of a plate of 'dosa' which clearly seems to be his favourite. In his tweet, he mentioned that he is back in Bengaluru.

“Back in Bengaluru #Dosa,” the tweet reads. The photo shows a plate of crisp dosa, sambhar and coconut chutney, along with a glass of cumin water. In his tweet, he gave a thumbs down to cutlery, implying that he is going to eat it with his hands.

See the picture here:

One user wrote, ''Welcome Commissioner.. Hope you looking for idlis.'' Another suggested him to try 'Misal pav' in Pune. A third wrote, ''Dosa is the best thing in the world.'' A fourth commented, ''No matter what the western etiquette is let me tell you one thing - you can only experience the real taste of masala if you eat with hand.''

Another said, ''Yummy.. thought of going on a diet to shed some flab.. now you tempt me with this.''

Last month, the diplomat was in Mumbai where he tried the Bombay sandwich and chilli ice cream. Mr Ellis shared photos of himself eating the delicacies at an outlet called ‘Bachelorr's'. “Eating like a #Mumbaikar today,” Ellis wrote as part of the caption

Eating like a #Mumbaikar today – trying the मुंबई सैंडविच and chilli 🌶️ ice cream. #BombaySandwich



या जेवायला! pic.twitter.com/24Xu9lkKQH — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) January 12, 2023

Back in 2021, he won the hearts of Indians when he decided to ditch spoons and forks and eat dosa with his hands. It all started when the diplomat posted a picture of himself relishing Mysuru Masala Dosa but was seen using a fork and a knife.

Many people commented on his post saying that Indian food is best enjoyed by using hand. He even started a Twitter poll asking, "So South India, how do I eat tomorrow's dosa?" The two options were: 1) hands and 2) knife and fork.'' An overwhelming 92 per cent of people suggested Mr Ellis should have dosa with his hands.

92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. ✋



ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ | ಬೊಂಬಾಟ್ ಗುರು👌 | एकदम मस्त 🙌 https://t.co/fQJZ3bKfgWpic.twitter.com/xoBM2VEqxD — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021

Heeding the internet's advice, The British High Commissioner then proceeded to share a video where he opted to enjoy his meal using his hands.