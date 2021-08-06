How Twitter Got A British Diplomat To Eat Dosa With His Hands. See Video

Alex Ellis takes a bite of the dosa, looks into the camera and shows that he loved it

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, on August 4, had a question for South Indians. He started a Twitter poll asking, "So South India, how do I eat tomorrow's dosa?" The two options were: 1) hands 2) knife and fork. After 2,537 people cast their votes, the result was the same as many predicted in the replies. An overwhelming 92 per cent of people suggested Mr Ellis should have dosa with his hands. 

A day later, the diplomat shared on Twitter a video in which he is seen all set to have the South Indian delicacy. A plate with two bowls containing sambhar and chutney is placed on the table, in front of Mr Ellis. He first picks the knife and fork but then decides to keep them on the table and check his phone. The British High Commissioner reacts to the vast majority of people suggesting he drop the knife-fork combo and go ahead with his hands. 

Mr Ellis then takes a bite of the crunchy dosa, looks into the camera and shows that he loved it. The 26-second clip is now viral on Twitter. Almost 22,000 people have liked the video, which has been viewed by over 2,36,000 people on the micro-blogging platform. 

The reactions to the video are also full of joy. 

This user said that Mr Ellis was now ready to face the next challenge called, "Dosa and Dosey" (in Karnataka). "After that, you will notice that Karnataka dosey is not served with sambhar. It's a Tamil Nadu tradition. Welcome to incredible India. The cuisine changes in every neighbourhood," the user added. 

Since the High Commissioner broke the dosa from the left side, this user had a suggestion for him. 

"Next time ask for the "gatti chutney", dosey tastes better with gatti chutney than this neer chutney. Thank Sannidhanam later," suggested another. 

Here are some more reactions:

In another tweet on August 4, Mr Ellis posted a picture of himself having a delicious Mysuru Masala Dosa. "A great way to begin my first visit to Bengaluru," the tweet read.

In this picture, though, the High Commissioner is seen using a knife and fork to cut a piece of dosa and eat it. 

Mr Ellis was suggested by many to use his hands the next time. And so he did.

