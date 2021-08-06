How Twitter Got A British Diplomat To Eat Dosa With His Hands. See Video

Alex Ellis takes a bite of the dosa, looks into the camera and shows that he loved it

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, on August 4, had a question for South Indians. He started a Twitter poll asking, "So South India, how do I eat tomorrow's dosa?" The two options were: 1) hands 2) knife and fork. After 2,537 people cast their votes, the result was the same as many predicted in the replies. An overwhelming 92 per cent of people suggested Mr Ellis should have dosa with his hands.

A day later, the diplomat shared on Twitter a video in which he is seen all set to have the South Indian delicacy. A plate with two bowls containing sambhar and chutney is placed on the table, in front of Mr Ellis. He first picks the knife and fork but then decides to keep them on the table and check his phone. The British High Commissioner reacts to the vast majority of people suggesting he drop the knife-fork combo and go ahead with his hands.

Mr Ellis then takes a bite of the crunchy dosa, looks into the camera and shows that he loved it. The 26-second clip is now viral on Twitter. Almost 22,000 people have liked the video, which has been viewed by over 2,36,000 people on the micro-blogging platform.

92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. ✋



ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ | ಬೊಂಬಾಟ್ ಗುರು???? | एकदम मस्त ???? https://t.co/fQJZ3bKfgWpic.twitter.com/xoBM2VEqxD — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021

The reactions to the video are also full of joy.

This user said that Mr Ellis was now ready to face the next challenge called, "Dosa and Dosey" (in Karnataka). "After that, you will notice that Karnataka dosey is not served with sambhar. It's a Tamil Nadu tradition. Welcome to incredible India. The cuisine changes in every neighbourhood," the user added.

Now you are ready to face the next challenge of calling it a Dosa & Dosey ( in karnataka). After that, you will notice that Karnataka dosey is not served with Sambhar ! It's a Tamilnadu tradition.

Welcome to Incredible India ! The cuisine changes in every neighborhood. — Anup kumar (@nammaAnup) August 5, 2021

Since the High Commissioner broke the dosa from the left side, this user had a suggestion for him.

Next time ask for the "gatti chutney", dosey tastes better with gatti chutney than this neer chutney.



Thank sannidhanam later. — Sri Sri Sri Srimad Jagatmindri MahaswamigaLu ???? (@jagatmindri) August 5, 2021

"Next time ask for the "gatti chutney", dosey tastes better with gatti chutney than this neer chutney. Thank Sannidhanam later," suggested another.

WoW, That's True Diplomacy, Your Excellency!

Graceful & Down to Earth to hear and honour People Feelings & Suggestions. Wishing You a Wonderful Times ahead, Sir. — N J Kennedy (@njkenny) August 5, 2021

Here are some more reactions:

Sir eating with hands is best..spoon or fork do not give that much good feeling. — Abhinav Anurag???????? (@abhi_31117) August 5, 2021

Almost all Indian food is meant to be consumed by hand it just increases the taste of the food!! Enjoy!! — bearded_bong (@thenextbose) August 5, 2021

You are lucky enough to be here in South India.. You will get such a love from here❤️ — Sam's voice (@samck004) August 5, 2021

Sir lot of Indian cuisine tastes much better with hands ✋???? — Prashant (@prashantblue) August 5, 2021

Delicious #MysuruMasalaDosa!!

A great way to begin my first visit to #Bengaluru.



ಸಾಕ್ಕ್ಕತ್ ಆಗಿದೆ | बहुत स्वादिष्ट हैं pic.twitter.com/LDa2ZZ0Fua — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 4, 2021

In another tweet on August 4, Mr Ellis posted a picture of himself having a delicious Mysuru Masala Dosa. "A great way to begin my first visit to Bengaluru," the tweet read.

Tastes delicious when you eat with fingers. No worries. You can try next time. — SEEMA GANGANE (@seemagangane) August 4, 2021

In this picture, though, the High Commissioner is seen using a knife and fork to cut a piece of dosa and eat it.

Tastes delicious when you eat with fingers. No worries. You can try next time. — SEEMA GANGANE (@seemagangane) August 4, 2021

Ayyo karma, how to teach you guys about civilisation only! Eat with hand saar, holistic sensory experience will be. — Iron Filing (@Iron_Filing) August 4, 2021

Loved your Kannada ???? ????



You may try eating with hands. Also Dosa is pronounced differently than the written word.



Nevertheless, taste of Dosa remains same ???? — Flip Flop (@f1ipfl0p) August 4, 2021

Mr Ellis was suggested by many to use his hands the next time. And so he did.