Breathtaking Ocean Images Revealed At Underwater Photographer Of The Year 2026

An image of two southern elephant seal pups resting in a rockpool in the Falkland Islands has won the prestigious Underwater Photographer of the Year title for 2026. Australian photographer Matty Smith was named overall winner for his photograph titled Rockpool Rookies. The competition received more than 7,900 entries from photographers around the world, according to organisers.

The winning image captures the young seals in shallow water at sunset, as they begin learning to swim after being left by their mothers. Smith described the moment as the "defining" highlight of his trip, saying the sky "ignited with colour" just as he took the shot.

Incredible images have been showcased in the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2026 awards.



Australian photographer Matty Smith has been named Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) 2026 for his image of a pair of southern elephant seal pups in a rockpool on the Falkland… pic.twitter.com/qfDC2Hs801 — Emeka Okehh (@emeka_okehh) February 27, 2026

Chair of the judging panel, Alex Mustard, praised the technical skill behind the photograph. He noted that Smith used a specially built dome to create an under-over perspective, balancing light on the pups' fur with the glow of the setting sun. Mustard also highlighted the history of elephant seals, which were once hunted close to extinction for their oil-rich blubber, but have since recovered.

Other category winners included dramatic images of a Japanese navy wreck, shrimp and sharks, and a female octopus guarding her eggs. Japanese photographer Kazushige Horiguchi won the Behaviour category for a rare photograph showing clownfish eggs hatching as the parent looked on.

Winner, Wide Angle: Happy Baby by Cecile Gabillon Barats

Photo Credit: underwaterphotographeroftheyear.com

Meanwhile, American photographer Sam Blount received the PADI Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2026 award for his striking image of a leopard seal lunging towards his camera. Judges said this year's entries celebrated both the beauty and resilience of marine life.