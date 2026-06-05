Bots Surpass Human Traffic Online For First Time In Internet History, Cloudflare Boss Confirms

Cloudflare CEO and co-founder, Matthew Prince, has declared that for the first time in the relatively short history of the internet, "bots have passed" human traffic online. Prince admitted that his previous estimate about bots populating the digital world by 2027 was way off the mark. In a social media post, Price shared details about the change, highlighting that agentic traffic was showing no signs of slowing down.

"Welp, that happened faster than I predicted," Prince wrote in an X post, adding: "Thought it would be end of 2027, then early 2027, but agentic traffic growing so fast that bots have now passed human traffic online for the first time in the Internet's history."

As per the graph shared by Prince, bots (automated) vs human HTTP requests are split 57.5 per cent vs. 42.5 per cent, respectively. As per Cloudflare, these AI agents are online doing things like reading product pages, checking prices, performing multi-step tasks online like comparing flights, scraping and indexing web content, although for AI models, not search engines.

"Bot/Crawler/ Agent are all synonyms depending on whether you want them to be a good or bad thing, normatively," said Price, highlighting the numbers flipped in favour of bots in the last few months.

Billionaire and X owner Elon Musk responded to the announcement with a single word: "Wow."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

Reacting to the news, a user said: "We're either cooked, or this is fine, not sure to be honest. Thanks for building a great product we use for both humans and agents."

Meanwhile, another added: "Bot detection has never been more important for social media sites."

A third commented: "All traffic is essentially human traffic. If a human dispatches an AI bot or AI agent to fetch something for chat or research, wasn't the intent human? Don't bots crawl the Internet to make something for humans? All AI is serving people on the receiving end, I know. It's a philosophical topic."

A fourth said: "Makes sense, honestly. One AI ask can lead to approximately 10 queries with nearly 10 results each. What used to be one Google click is now a hundred-plus bot clicks."