"Blisters On Camels' Feet": Even The 'Ships Of The Desert' Can't Escape Extreme Heat

Camels, long known for surviving harsh desert conditions, are increasingly struggling to cope with rising temperatures across Africa, according to the BBC. In Ethiopia's Afar region, one of the hottest and driest places in the world, camel herder Ali Umer said the effects of extreme heat have become impossible to ignore.

He told the BBC that his camels are suffering from blisters on their feet, watery eyes and burns caused by the hot sand. He also said he has lost eight camel calves in the past month because of the intense heat.

Scientists and animal welfare experts say extreme temperatures are causing heat stress, dehydration, fatigue and a higher risk of disease in camels. Rising temperatures are also reducing water supplies, vegetation and shaded areas, making it even harder for the animals to survive.

North Africa and the Horn of Africa are home to about 80% of the world's one-humped dromedary camels. Many livestock owners have relied on camels because they can cope better with drought than other animals. However, recent studies suggest climate change is now affecting their health, milk production and ability to reproduce.

Research carried out in southern Ethiopia found that camel herders believe climate change has harmed the health and productivity of their animals. A separate study in Somalia found that drought-related camel deaths have become a major problem, affecting almost half of camel-owning households. The highest losses were recorded in the northern Sool region.

Veterinarians in Kenya say they are treating more camels suffering from hyperthermia, or dangerously high body temperatures. Hassan Nuya Guyo, a veterinary officer in Marsabit County, told the BBC that camel deaths linked to extreme heat have risen by more than 15% over the past two years.

Studies from Algeria have also reported a sharp rise in camel deaths during summer heatwaves. Researchers say better access to water, extra feeding and improved disease monitoring during the hottest months could help reduce losses.

The World Meteorological Organization says heatwaves have become more frequent across North Africa, with several countries recording temperatures above 50 degree celcius in 2024. Its latest climate report also found that North Africa has warmed faster than any other region on the continent over the past three decades.

Experts explain that camels are naturally adapted to survive temperatures of up to around 40 degree celcius by limiting water loss and allowing their body temperature to change during the day. However, they warn that prolonged exposure to temperatures above this level can damage the animals' immune systems, reduce food intake, lower milk production and cause reproductive problems.

The worsening conditions are forcing some Ethiopian herders to move their camels south in search of water and grazing land. Researchers say many are making permanent moves because traditional grazing areas can no longer support camel herding.

The Horn of Africa is still recovering from the severe drought between 2020 and 2023, but aid organisations warn that another dry period is already affecting the region. Herders fear that continued heat and disease could threaten even more camel populations in the years ahead.