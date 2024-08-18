Blinkit Launches International Orders For Raksha Bandhan: 'Folks Living Abroad...''

The special offer is now live and will run until August 19.

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, families are gearing up to celebrate the special bond between siblings. To make the occasion even more special, Blinkit, an online grocery delivery platform, has launched a unique feature allowing international orders for the festival. This move will enable individuals living abroad to send rakhis and gifts to their loved ones in India, with the assurance of swift delivery within 10 minutes.

The special offer is now live and will run until August 19. During this period, users can place orders from six international locations - the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Japan - to send rakhis and gifts to their loved ones in India.

Blinkit's co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa made the announcement on X and wrote, ''Raksha Bandhan special - we've switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August. Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we'll deliver in 10 minutes! Countries from where you can order - USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France and Japan.''

See the tweet here:

Raksha Bandhan special - we've switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August.



Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we'll deliver in 10 minutes! 💛



Countries from where you can order - USA,… pic.twitter.com/Gmey0DYTjC — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 17, 2024

Reactions to Blinkit's limited-time Raksha Bandhan feature were mixed, with some users expressing curiosity and raising questions, while others praised the initiative, appreciating the platform's efforts. One user wrote, ''Blinkit never disappoint us.'' Another commented, ''Super service.''

A third said, ''Already ordered from Amazon from Japan. Could have started a little earlier. Hope the offer comes again next year too!'' A fourth added, ''For real? If yes, you're winning the world – one rakhi at a time.''

Founded by Mr Dhindsa in 2013, Blinkit has rapidly grown into a prominent quick-commerce platform, revolutionising the way people shop and access essentials.