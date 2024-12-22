Blake Lively Sues 'It Ends with Us' Co-star Justin Baldoni For Sexual Harassment

Actress Blake Lively has made serious allegations of sexual harassment against her 'It Ends with Us' co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. The lawsuit claims she suffered severe emotional distress as a result of Baldoni's actions, TMZ reported.

The lawsuit comes months after reports of tension on the set of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's popular novel, It Ends with Us, according to TMZ.

Filed by Lively, 37, the lawsuit includes several claims regarding Baldoni's alleged behaviour during production.

TMZ reports that Lively detailed incidents including inappropriate comments about weight, discussions of sexual topics, and references to Baldoni's "pornography addiction" in front of her and other cast members. She also accused Baldoni of showing her explicit images and making comments about the genitalia of the cast and crew.

The suit further claims that Lively set boundaries during a meeting attended by figures such as her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The lawsuit, cited by TMZ, says that her requests included "no more showing nude videos or images to Blake," "no more adding sex scenes outside the approved script," and "no further comments about Blake's late father."

According to TMZ, Sony Pictures, the film's distributor, approved Lively's requests. However, Lively alleges that Baldoni later initiated a "social manipulation" campaign to harm her reputation.

In response, Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, issued a statement to People calling Lively's allegations "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious." He also accused Lively of being "difficult" on set, alleging she threatened to refuse filming or promotion of the movie, which he claimed impacted its release.

Representatives for Lively, Baldoni, and Sony have not commented on the matter.

