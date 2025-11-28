Black Friday 2025: Shopping Safety Tips To Avoid Scams And Protect Your Data

Black Friday 2025: Celebrated a day after Thanksgiving in the United States, the highly anticipated Black Friday sale is underway globally. Often considered the beginning of the Christmas and New Year shopping season, retailers offer heavy discounts and promotions on products during the Black Friday sale. While the deals are tempting, shoppers must remain vigilant as scammers use this time to target potential victims. Cybersecurity experts are urging people to be extra cautious and protect their personal and financial information.

Here Are A Few Tips To Protect Your Data While Shopping This Black Friday:

Visit Verified Websites

During the Black Friday sale, scammers often dupe customers by launching fake websites that seem authentic and almost indistinguishable from the original sites. Do not be swayed by flashy discounts and remain cautious of misspelt and unusual URLs. If you see the website taking you to an unfamiliar domain, immediately close it.

Additionally, if the website is devoid of credible customer support verification, it is a massive red flag about the site's credibility. Immediately, close the tab.

Use Multi-Factor Authentication

Take charge of your security by doing the basics right. Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) to add an extra layer of protection. Most cybercriminals can be easily foiled if a multi-pronged approach to security is taken by the customers.

Avoid Clicking On Untrusted Links

During the Black Friday sale, be alert for phishing emails, a common scam tactic. Do not click on links directing you to fake retailer giveaways or surveys. Doing so can allow malicious actors to steal your sensitive personal and financial information.

Keep Devices Updated

Scammers are always on the prowl, looking for a tiny window of opportunity to sneak in and mount a cyberattack. Keeping the devices updated helps you stop the cybercriminals from gaining an advantage. New updates often include critical security patches that can protect the system from being exploited.

Report Suspicious Offers

Check in with your loved ones, family and friends who might be unsure or at risk and help them spot scams before they double click. If you think they have been scammed, act quickly and inform the cybersecurity agencies, whilst compiling all the evidence.