Billionaire Harsh Mariwala Reveals Why He Visits Supermarkets Regularly. See Post

Harsh Mariwala, founder of Marico, recently visited a general store in Mumbai to meet with retailers and distributors and gauge consumer insights. Taking to (formerly Twitter), the 73-year-old shared a photo of himself at the supermarket. In the caption of the post, the billionaire revealed that visiting supermarkets and general stores is something that he does regularly to keep on top of fast-changing consumer trends. Notably, Marico, a consumer goods company, is best known for its Saffola cooking oil and Parachute hair oil. It is also represented by popular brands like Livon and Mediker.

At the age of 73 and with a net worth of $3.5 billion (per Forbes), Mr Mariwala could easily delegate the groundwork. However, he visited the supermarket store himself in Mumbai. "One thing I like to do is regularly go on visits to stores and meet with the retailers and distributors. It gives me a clear insight into the consumer mind and the emerging trends," the billionaire wrote. "Here I am at Shivraj Super Market in Parel, Mumbai. How do you like to do consumer insighting for your business?" he added.

Take a look at the post below:

One thing I like to do is regularly go on visits to stores and meet with the retailers and distributors.



It gives me a clear insight into the consumer mind and the emerging trends. Here I am at Shivraj Super Market in Parel, Mumbai.



How do you like to do consumer insighting… pic.twitter.com/CFUXmxuKsN — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) July 4, 2024

Mr Mariwala shared the post just a back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 19,000 views. In the comments section, while some X users praised the billionaire, others offered suggestions for improvement.

"Personal interaction is priceless!" wrote one user. "Sir, that's amazing. We do it with mix of AI augmented analysis & being with customers," shared another.

"Great. Consumer insight is only way is to meet people physically. That is only way out and in depth to get on quality / packing/ service etc," commented a third. "Truly amazing sir. You are inspiration to us," expressed one user.

"Sir, u can create online feedback forms. Ask ur distributors to take feedback from retailers. Ask ur retailers to take feedback from regular customers," suggested one user. "Sir, your prime customers (who use coconut oil) are in tier 3 cities and villages. Please engage with them also so understand their aspirations and changing needs," wrote another.

In the comments section, the billionaire also responded to a user who complained about a change in the composition of Saffola oil. "Totally false propaganda.. I myself is a distributor located in Jhansi .. wrote several mails to his office regarding the change is blending of Saffola oil but till date have not received any reply," wrote the user. In response, the billionaire assured that someone from the Consumer Services Call team would reach out to him.