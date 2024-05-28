'Right Thing To Do': Billionaire Harsh Mariwala On Importance Of Building Positive Work Culture

Mr Mariwala's post on X soon went viral

Harsh Mariwala, founder of Marico, recently championed the importance of fostering a positive company culture. He believes this is not just beneficial for business success, but also the ethical approach.

Mr Mariwala wrote on X, "Investing in your people and building a positive culture in the organisation is not just good for business, it's the right thing to do. Culture building is not a one-time effort but an ongoing process that requires perpetual reinforcement of the desired values and behaviours."

See the post here:

Investing in your people and building a positive culture in the organisation is not just good for business, it's the right thing to do.



Culture building is not a one time effort but an ongoing process that requires pelpelual reinforcement of the desired valuas and behaviours. pic.twitter.com/AXmqkmMWEw — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) May 23, 2024

Mr Mariwala's post on X soon went viral. A user commented, "Right thing to do - yess Sir spot on."

Another user wrote, "Indeed."

Earlier, Mr Mariwala also shared his views of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week comment. In a lengthy post, the billionaire said that employers and employees should focus on the quality and passion put into work rather than the number of working hours.

"Reflecting on the recent sentiments expressed by Mr Narayan Murthy regarding the youth working 70 hours a week, I feel compelled to share my perspective. Undeniably, hard work is the backbone of success, but it is not about the hours clocked in. It's about the quality and passion one brings to those hours," Mr Mariwala wrote on X.

He further expressed that youth should be truly engaged and motivated. "We need to ensure they are placed in roles that not only challenge them but also foster growth and learning. When an individual sees a path where hard work translates to a promising future, they are naturally inclined to give their best."

The industrialist further said, "It's pivotal for organisations to cultivate a culture rooted in transparency, trust, and meritocracy which is devoid of gossiping, backbiting and politicking. The ultimate objective should be to make work so invigorating and rewarding that the paradigm of work-life balance seamlessly integrates."