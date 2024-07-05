Harsh Mariwala Drops By Mumbai Supermarket, Reveals He Likes Regular Interactions With Retailers

Harsh Mariwala revealed that he often likes to visit regular stores (Photo Credit: X/ hcmariwala)

A social media post by Indian billionaire Harsh Mariwala, the force behind the well-known consumer goods company Marico, is currently receiving a lot of interest online. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a glimpse of his visit to a general goods store in Mumbai. The veteran industry mogul wrote that he likes to regularly keep in touch with the ground realities of the retail business. This apparently helps him understand consumers and trends better. He posted a photo posing alongside some of the people at the supermarket in Mumbai. In the caption, he wrote, "One thing I like to do is regularly go on visits to stores and meet with the retailers and distributors. It gives me a clear insight into the consumer mind and the emerging trends. Here I am at Shivraj Super Market in Parel, Mumbai. How do you like to do consumer insighting for your business?"

His post has grabbed many eyeballs online. Several users have praised his efforts, while others have provided additional suggestions to improve. Read some of the reactions from X below:

What did you think of this trending post? Let us know in our comments section below.

