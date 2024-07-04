'Men, Keep Your Mind Clean': Pune Women Group's Epic Response To 'Dress Modestly' Poster

The posters originally written in Marathi were spotted near a walking track in Pune.

Though it's 2024, the world still places restrictions on women's clothing and judges their fashion choices. In one such recent case of moral policing, a poster was spotted in Pune that urged women to dress modestly to avoid attracting attention. The board went viral on social media, triggering a savage and much-needed response from a women's group.

It all started when a group calling themselves the 'Mast Group' put up a poster saying, "Women, wear clothes in such a way that no one dares to look at you with evil eyes." In response, another board from ''Trasth Group'' came up below it, asking men to keep their minds and thoughts pure.

It read: ''Men, keep your mind so clean that no matter what clothes someone wears, your eyes should not fall.'' Notably, the posters originally written in Marathi were spotted near a walking track in Pune.

See the posters here:

An example of real life, public space gendered creative interruption.

The original poster (Marathi) seen at Pune city, along with Google Translation (English) courtesy the thread below. https://t.co/MKZek0YMdnpic.twitter.com/uyg9sPMOBA — Shalini Sharma 🇮🇳 (@nutshal) July 3, 2024

The pictures have gone viral, with users applauding the women's group for their perfect response to the unsolicited piece of advice.

One user wrote, ''Retort Pune style. Women/woman who came back with an apt reply need to be given an award. Additional kudos for the accompanying illustration explaining the slippery nazar. The main & the real disturbing part is however the original message.''

Another commented, ''Love the response..btw, fully clothed women have never been assaulted or teased?? ... Clothes don't matter, some men get excited looking at anything female.''

A third added, ''Reply poster should have been bigger.......Also dressing appropriately is as important for men as it is for women. This is by no means sexist but a simple individual / societal etiquette which has become more than necessary. Right time, right place, right dress!''