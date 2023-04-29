Bill Gates Congratulates PM Modi On 100th Episode Of 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi's radio address will complete 100 episodes on April 30.

Ahead of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Microsoft Co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the milestone. PM Modi's flagship address, which aired for the first time on October 3, 2014, will complete 100 episodes on April 30.

Congratulating PM Modi, Mr Gates in a tweet, wrote, ''Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community-led action on sanitation, health, women's economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. Congratulations @narendramodi on the 100th episode.''

The 100th episode of this coveted programme will be broadcast on over 1000 radio stations, including private FM stations, community radios, and various TV channels. The BJP said it will make arrangements at around four lakh places across the country for people to hear the PM's address, with party president J P Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a "historic" success.

A commemorative stamp and a coin were also issued during the 'Mann ki Baat@100' celebrations.

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last week that he was ''eagerly awaiting'' the 100th episode of his radio program.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also be organising a national conclave named 'Mann Ki Baat @100' to celebrate the milestone, which will be graced by around 100 esteemed citizens from various parts of the country.

"Since its inception on October 3, 2014, 'Mann ki Baat' has become a national tradition, with the Prime Minister addressing the nation every month, inspiring millions to participate in India's developmental journey. Since then, it has struck a chord with citizens of India who have reached out to their Pradhan Sevak every month, sharing their achievements, anxieties, happiness and proud moments as well as suggestions for a New India," BJP said in a statement.

The "Mann Ki Baat" programme was first aired on October 3, 2014, shortly after the NDA government came to power at the Centre. Over the subsequent years, the programme encompassed a multitude of topics including weather, environment, cleanliness, various social issues and examinations.

'Mann Ki Baat' has been translated into 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 foreign languages by All India Radio.