Watch: Amit Shah Releases Special Stamp, Coin To Mark 100th Episode Of 'Mann Ki Baat'

'Mann Ki Baat' is set to complete its 100th episode this Sunday, April 30.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday rolled out a commemorative postage stamp to mark the 100th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'. The programme is set to complete its 100th episode this Sunday, April 30.

A commemorative Rs 100 coin was also unveiled to mark the momentous event in the valedictory session. According to a statement from the Finance Ministry, the coin will be different from other coins in circulation. It has been made from four metals and has a 44 mm diameter and 200 serrations. The other face of the coin bears the logo for the 100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary also attended the valedictory session held at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Watch the video here:

Union Home Minister @AmitShah releases commemorative postage stamp and a commemorative coin on 100 episodes of #MannKiBaat at the Valedictory Session



Watch 🎥 pic.twitter.com/0JQAroqFpg — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 26, 2023

As per India Post, commemorative stamps are issued commemorating important events, prominent personalities in various fields, aspects of nature, environmental issues, agricultural activities, national/international issues, games, etc. These stamps, printed in limited quantities, are only available at Philatelic Bureaux and counters or under the Philatelic Deposit Account Scheme.

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was ''eagerly awaiting'' the 100th episode of his radio program.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also be organising a national conclave named 'Mann Ki Baat @100' to celebrate the milestone, which will be graced by around 100 esteemed citizens from various parts of the country.

The 100th episode of this coveted programme will be broadcast on over 1000 radio stations, including private FM stations, community radios, and various TV channels.

"Since its inception on October 3, 2014, 'Mann ki Baat' has become a national tradition, with the Prime Minister addressing the nation every month, inspiring millions to participate in India's developmental journey. Since then, it has struck a chord with citizens of India who have reached out to their Pradhan Sevak every month, sharing their achievements, anxieties, happiness and proud moments as well as suggestions for a New India," BJP said in a statement.