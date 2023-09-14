Bhuvan Bam To Voice Takeshi's Castle's Indian Version As Commentator

Bhuvan Bam is a YouTuber who rose to fame with his channel 'BB ki Vines'.

YouTuber Bhuvan Ban will be the commentator for the Indian reboot of popular Japanese show Takeshi's Castle. Mr Bam posted a photo of himself with the show's poster on Instagram. He is expected to add fun and laughter to the show from his various characters he showcased on 'BB Ki Vines'. His YouTube channel has more than 26 million subscribers. Takeshi's Castle will soon start streaming on Amazon Prime, however, the company has not released the exact date of its release.

A previous version of the show was voiced by actor Jaaved Jaffrey.

Many of Mr Bam's followers have congratulate him for the new role.

"Only man who could replace Javed Jafri sir," said one user. "The news and the poster took our heart away," commented another.

Takeshi's Castle has a huge fan following across the world. Introduced by the Tokyo Broadcasting System in 1986, the participants in the show threw themselves into a variety of daunting physical challenges as they attempt to storm Takeshi's Castle and win the grand prize.

The castle was owned by Takeshi Kitano, who set up those difficult physical challenges.

The original show involved between 86 and 142 contestants.

The impact of Takeshi's Castle was seen in several other shows such as Total Wipeout, Ninja Warrior, Ultimate Beastmaster - and even Jackass.

Bhuvan Bam, meanwhile, rose to fame as a YouTube content creator with his channel 'BB ki Vines'. He has also appeared in web series TVF Bachelors, Titu Talks, and Dhindora.