Bengaluru Techie's Desperate Job Plea: "Ready To Work For Free, Please Help"

A Bengaluru tech graduate's plea for job search assistance on Reddit has brought the city's urban unemployment crisis into sharp focus. The software engineer, who graduated in 2023, revealed in his post that he remains unemployed nearly two years later.

Driven by desperation, the tech graduate even offered to work without pay to gain experience. He shared a redacted version of his resume on Reddit, hoping the platform could help him find a job. His post, titled "Burn my resume but please help. Desperate & Ready to Work for Free Remotely - 23' Grad Looking for a Job ASAP," underscored his urgent situation.

He shared details about his background and skills, stating: "I graduated in 2023 with a B.E. in Information Science and Engineering and am currently facing challenges in securing a job.

"My expertise lies in Java, Python, DevOps, Cloud Computing, and Machine Learning. I also have experience with CI/CD pipelines, Docker, Kubernetes, and API development."

Reddit users provided both guidance and potential job leads to the techie. Some suggested refining his CV to better showcase his experience, while others encouraged him to reach out via email for possible opportunities.

The post has gained traction amid a downturn in the once-thriving tech industry.

Earlier, IT giant Infosys laid off nearly 700 freshers from its Mysuru campus, the IT employees' union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) claimed on Friday.