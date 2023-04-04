Bengaluru Man Buys Abu Dhabi Lottery Ticket Online, Wins Rs 44 Crore Grand Prize

Mr Koroth learned about the Big Ticket live draws from his friends

Bengaluru resident, Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth has hit the jackpot as he became the new millionaire during the Big Ticket's draw series number 250 held in Abu Dhabi. Mr Koroth won the grand prize of Dh20 million (Rs 44,75,67,571) with his ticket number 261031, bought on March 22.

According to Gulf News, Mr Koroth managed to bag the grand prize in his second attempt. However, when he got a call from the show's host informing him about his big win, Mr Koroth thought it was a prank call. He hung up the call immediately and blocked the phone number too.

“After receiving the call from Big Ticket, I assumed it was fake, a prank, probably. I disconnected the line and blocked that number. After a while, I received a call from a different number,” the Bengaluru man told Khaleej Times.

Notably, Mr Koroth learned about the Big Ticket live draws from his friends, and he started buying Big Ticket raffle tickets online. On March 22, he purchased his second ticket from the Big Ticket website to try his luck again.

After winning the grand prize, Mr Koroth said that he is ''still in disbelief.''

''I could not believe that I had won the first prize. I am still in disbelief. I bought this ticket through the ‘buy two get one free' option. The ticket I won was the third one,'' he added.

As per the outlet, he is currently admitted to a hospital for his knee surgery. He now plans to use the money to fulfil his long-cherished dream of starting a business.

''I have a dream. I will try to achieve the same,'' he said.

Not just Mr Koroth, another Indian national Suresh Mathan, who lives in Bahrain, also won the second prize of Dh100,000 (Rs 2,237,837), as per Khaleej Times. The third prize of Dh90,000 was won by an Oman-based Indian national, Muhammed Shefeek.