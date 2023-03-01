Bank Employee Sues Office For Forcing Him To Work From Home, Calls It An ''Intrusion''

He also said that working from home was ''isolating''

Work From Home (WFH) became a worldwide norm in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of employees loved the idea of working from the comfort of their homes without having to travel to the office. However, with a decrease in the number of Covid cases, many have started returning to their offices permanently, while some continue to work from their homes. Speaking of which, an Australian man found work from home so ''intrusive'' that he decided to sue his employer for it.

According to a report by theAustralian Financial Review, a financial planner has sued Commonwealth Bank Australia (CBA) for refusing to pay him redundancy pay after he turned down their offer to work from home. The report added that the bank offered the employee a new job along with bonuses after shutting down its retail financing planning arm. However, that job entailed permanent remote work.

The employee of over 20 years, initially accepted the offer because he was told he would not receive redundancy pay if he refused it. However, he later decided to withdraw his acceptance, saying that the move to remote work was interfering with his personal life and that he needed an office to work.

The employer argued that working from home intrudes into private lives ''which he did not consent'' and creates tension with families.

He also said that working from home was ''isolating'', and can lead to ''adverse health implications.'' The employee further noted that his ''house was unsuitable for permanently working from home as there was insufficient space to incorporate a permanent and private home office.'' Permanent work-from-home conditions would narrow his client base as well.

The man is now seeking AUD $172,000 (Rs 95,41,114) in redundancy pay, interest payments and civil penalties from CBA.

ACBA spokesman told the Australian Financial Review, ''Given that he has now lodged court proceedings, which we intend to contest, we are unable to comment further at this stage.''



