Artists From Pak's Balochistan Make Stunning Sand Portrait Of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most influential people in the history of Indian cinema and there is no doubt about it. The actor, who is known as the King of Bollywood, not only enjoys a loyal fanbase in India but all across the world. Now, a group of artists in Pakistan displayed their love for the superstar by making an eye-catching sand portrait of the 'Pathaan' actor.

Taking to Instagram, Sameer Soukat, one of the members of the Rashidi artists group, shared a picture of the sand art the group created on Pakistan's Gadani Beach. "The biggest sketch of @iamsrk was made and gifted by me @sameershoukat11 and my team @rashidi.artist.gaddani," the caption of the post read.

In a separate post, Mr Soukat also shared an aerial video of the stunning sand art that garnered immense praise on social media.

Since being shared, the Instagram posts have accumulated thousands of views and likes. In the comment section, while some users praised the artists for their "fantastic" work, others simply flooded the comment box with heart and lovestruck emojis.

"Wow this is mind blowing! Amazing!" wrote one user. "It's Amazing. Lot's of love from India," said another.

A third user commented, "It's BRILLIANT" A fourth added, "Fantastic work". "You have my full respect," said fifth.

Meanwhile, speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor returned to the silver screen with Pathaan in January. This is his fourth film with Deepika Padukone and first with John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film went on to become a blockbuster at the worldwide box office with collections of over Rs 1000 crore. The action film is a part of the spy-verse created by Yash Raj films.