AI Reimagines Bollywood Actors As Iconic Hollywood Characters, Internet Amused

Kunal Kemmu as the 'Joker' and Shah Rukh as 'Rambo'

The viral Artificial Intelligence trend has taken over social media, and artists are now using several AI tools to come up with fascinating results. Hopping on the trend, an Indian design company used an artificial design program to reimagine how popular Bollywood actors would like if they played the roles of iconic Hollywood characters.

Sharing the images, Lazy Eight wrote, ''As a fun, light lab experiment we wanted to test the power of the new Midjourney V5 by reimagining Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters.''

The AI programme turned Shah Rukh into Sylvester Stallone's character 'Rambo', while Ajay Devgn became 'Maximus Decimus Meridius' from 'Gladiator'.

See the tweets here:

Kunal Kemmu became the Joker from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, while Vir Das is shown as 'Bilbo Baggins' from JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit.



4/6 @thevirdas as Bilbo Baggins from The Hobbit pic.twitter.com/ilJ1e5cJZF — Lazy Eight (@lazyeightdesign) March 16, 2023

Akshay Kumar is imagined as Indiana Jones from the Raiders of the Lost Ark while Anupam Kher is shown as the wise and noble 'Yoda' from Star Wars.

A majority of internet users loved the reimagined characters and were excited to see their favourite actors in a new 'avatar' while some commented that they looked completely different. Some fans said that Shah Rukh's 'Rambo' looked a lot like Twitter owner Elon Musk.

One user wrote, ''It looks like Elon as Rambo rather than SRK.'' A second thought the same and noted, ''Elon MuSRK! Can't unsee it now, can you?'' Photographer Atul Kasbekar commented, ''This is so cool And believable.''

A third said, ''He Does Justice.. Ajay Devgn is India's portrayal of " The Gladiator " His portrayal, quiet intensity on Tanhaji / Bhagat Singh / Raid.. Was Just Right..!'' Meanwhile, Anupam Kher's 'Yoda' left users amused, and received a lot of laughs.

A fourth reacted in Yoda's style and wrote, ''Anupam Kher this is not. This is not Anupam Kher. Too cherubic it is. It is too cherubic and cute to be Kher. Jokes apart. SRK's Rambo is the best."

A few days back, an used AI technology to show "selfies from the past". In two separate Instagram posts, artist Jyo John Mulloor posted a series of images showing famous personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, Mother Teresa and Elvis Presley, taking a selfie.