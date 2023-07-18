Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Separated And 'Heading For Divorce' After 2 Years Of Marriage: Report

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021.

Pop singer Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez are reportedly splitting up after two years of marriage, American weekly magazine People reported. The '7Rings' singer, who married Gomez in May 2021, separated earlier this year in January but "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship".

According to the outlet, the rumours of their split started spreading after Grande, who is currently in London filming the screen adaption of 'Wicked', was spotted without her engagement ring and wedding band over the weekend while enjoying a day at Wimbledon. Separately, Us Weekly reported that the singer and the luxury real estate agent "have been having some issues" even before Grande left for London.

"They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn't resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven't been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely," the outlet reported.

Notably, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in 2021 at her home in Montecito in a private ceremony. The two got engaged months before their marriage and spent a lot of time together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, the singer shared a makeup tutorial on TikTok where she wasn't wearing a ring, however, she shut down rumours immediately. "I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce before you start, don't," she said at the time," as per People.

More recently, this year on Valentine's Day, Gomez shared some loving photos featuring Grande. "My forever valentine," he captioned the post. Grande also reshared the pic and added, "I love you" with a heart.

According to People, since getting together, Grande and Gomes have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. But Grande did share a rare glimpse last November when she shared a pair of photos of Gomes as part of a carousel on Instagram.