Apple Event 2023 Today: How And When To Watch

iPhone 15 launch today: The launch will take place at 10:30 PM IST today.

Apple enthusiasts and the tech world have been eagerly anticipating the release of the iPhone 15 for several months, and the day has finally arrived. Apple is about to unveil four distinct variations of the iPhone 15, and there are expectations of new watches and AirPods as well. The much-anticipated launch will take place at the Apple Wonderlust event, scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST today. Here is how you can watch the event.

Where and How to Watch:

The event will be held in person at the Steve Jobs Theater, situated on the Apple campus in Cupertino, California. For those eager to watch, the live stream will be accessible on Apple's official YouTube channel, as well as through Apple.com and the Apple TV app. Viewers can opt for the "Notify Me" feature on the YouTube page to ensure they receive a reminder just before the event commences.

Expected Announcements:

The launch of the iPhone 15 series is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated announcements. While the core design might remain familiar, significant upgrades are expected. Rumours suggest that Apple might introduce price increases for the iPhone 15 Pro models, while the standard and Plus versions may maintain their current pricing structures.

Across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, one notable change is the adoption of USB-C charging, a welcome shift for users. Under the hood, the Pro models are set to be powered by the impressive A17 Bionic chip, while the standard models will likely feature the A16 chip. Additionally, larger screens with slimmer bezels are in the works.

Exciting features are on the horizon, such as the intriguing "Dynamic Island" feature for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The Pro models might sport a sleek titanium finish and potentially incorporate a periscope lens for improved zoom capabilities. An Action button may replace the Mute switch button on the Pro models.

In addition to the iPhone announcements, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9, featuring upgrades like the S9 processor and new 3D printed components. An updated edition of the Apple Watch Ultra is also anticipated.

Furthermore, there are hints of a USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro, catering to the demand for faster and more convenient charging solutions. Lastly, the event is likely to include the announcement of the release schedule for iOS 17 and other operating system updates.