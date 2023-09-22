Ahmedabad Man Travels To Mumbai, Stands In Queue For 17 Hours To Buy iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 with 128GB of base storage starts at Rs 79,900.

An iPhone fan from Ahmedabad travelled to Mumbai and stood in a queue outside the Apple store at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for 17 hours just to buy the latest offering from the tech giant. The iPhone continues to be the most desired phone for many people, even in India, where smartphones are becoming more affordable.

"I have been here since 3pm on Thursday. I waited in the queue for 17 hours to get the first iPhone at India's first Apple store. I have come from Ahmedabad," the man told news agency ANI.

Vivek from Bengaluru, another consumer, said, "I'm excited to get my new iPhone 15 Pro.

Long queues were spotted outside Apple's retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai today ahead of the launch. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be Apple's best-selling products for the remainder of the year, and the company's ability to meet the demand for these devices will be crucial to its success during the holiday season.



Apple's new iPhone 15 lineup, which includes four models, went on sale in India and other countries on Friday. The devices are available for purchase in approximately 40 countries.

The iPhone 15 series, which was recently launched by Apple, includes four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in three storage capacities (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB) and five colours (pink, yellow, green, blue, and black).

The iPhone 15 with 128GB of base storage starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB of storage starts at Rs 134,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB of storage starts at Rs 159,900.