Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15, New Watch And Other Things Expected To Be Launched Today

Several leaks have surfaced about the Apple event in the past weeks.

Tech giant Apple is going to hold the 'Wonderlust' event on Tuesday (September 12). The annual event is in news because the company introduces new generation of iPhones, as well as other products. The event will begin at 10.30 pm (IST) and will be streamed live on the company's YouTube channel. Apple CEO Tim Cook will talk about what the company has achieved in the past year and what awaits Apple fans in the future. The most talked about gadget is the iPhone 15, which will have updated hardware and display for Apple lovers.

Here is a list of expected launches at Apple event today:

Users will likely see a new line-up of Apple's phone - the iPhone 15. This will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Like every year, the company is expected to continue the trend of iPhone 14. This means iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro might feature a 6.1-inch display, and iPhone Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max can come with 6.7-inch display. Other design changes may include thinner bezels.

Apple may ditch the Lightning port and reportedly shift to USB Type-C charging with the iPhone 15 series due to European Union regulations. There is also a buzz that standard iPhone 15 models may have limited charging speeds with Apple-certified cables required. The top two models - iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max - may come with faster data transfer speed.

Apple is also expected to reveal two models of its wearable - the Watch. The Apple Watch Series 9 and all-new Ultra are expected to have new hardware and screen refresh rate. Watch Series 9 is expected to be available in 41-millimetre and 45-millimetre sizes, while the Watch Ultra 2 is expected to be available in 49-millimetre sizes.

The Airpods will reportedly get new features, like the ability to mute and unmute (a new feature called conversational awareness). Also, these new gadgets are now expected to get USB Type-C charging in place of the existing Lightning port.

The company will also announce major hardware changes and showcase latest iteration of its operating system, iOS17, and reveal its official release dates for iPhones, iPad, Watch and television.