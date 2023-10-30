Apple's 'Scary Fast' Event: What To Expect, When And Where To Watch

Apple's 'Scary Fast' event will only be an online event.

Apple has announced its second event for the year. Based on the Halloween theme, the event named 'Scary Fast', will take place today. Although Apple has not disclosed any information on the event, it is anticipated to be a major Mac product launch, potentially showcasing new MacBooks and iMacs.

What To Expect

As per TechCrunch, 'Scary Fast' is probably a reference to new chips in addition to the apparent Halloween undertones. Looking at the event's invite, it is most likely that the tech giant will make an announcement on new Macs because of the silver Apple logo and the augmented reality effect that turns it into a Finder widget.

Apple has not updated its 24-inch iMac since 2021. As per an old report based on Bloomberg's Mark Gurman newsletter, it was noted that Apple will introduce a refreshed 24-inch iMac at the next event. Additionally, he mentioned that the larger iMac Pro model will be available in late 2024 or early 2025. However, according to industry expert Ming-Chi Kuo, the new 24-inch iMac will be released in the coming year.

Apple will also likely unveil its next-generation silicon chip, M3. It is anticipated that the company will showcase new iMac machines that include the new processor, a move that could help increase Mac sales. It is to be noted that sales have decreased this year because of lower demand, surplus inventory, and a deteriorating macroeconomic environment.

In January, Apple introduced MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in addition to a Mac mini. Later, they also released Apple's first 15-inch MacBook Air and Mac Studio models, and Mac Pro, which is the first device to employ Apple Silicon, the company's in-house chips.

It is also possible that 'Scary Fast' will witness the launch of new accessories as the tech giant moves to a USB-C universal charging system

When And Where To Watch

This event, scheduled for October 30 at 5 pm Pacific Time (5:30 am on October 31 IST), will be live-streamed on Apple's official website. Although the streaming time is also something unusual for the company, it is likely meant to fit the spooky Halloween theme. The company sent out invites for the event last week, however, the event will only be online as there is no in-person attendance allowed. The live stream will also be available on Apple's official YouTube channel and the Apple TV app.

Last Event

Apple held its Wonderlust event on September 12 and launched the company's top-of-the-line iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9. The company also introduced the USB-C charging port, bidding farewell to Apple's traditional Lightning cable. The iPhone 15 with 128GB of base storage starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB of storage starts at Rs 134,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB of storage starts at Rs 159,900.