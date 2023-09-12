Apple Bows To EU And Unveils iPhone With USB-C Charger

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new iPhone 15 with a 48-megapixel camera

Apple unveiled its new iPhone lineup on Tuesday, with its Lightning charger ports replaced on the newest models by a universal charger after a tussle with the European Union.

"USB-C has become a universally accepted standard. So we're bringing USB-C to iPhone 15," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's Vice President of iPhone Marketing at a launch event.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)