Apple 'Welcome Home' Event Today: 3 New Products Expected, Features And Possible Prices

Apple is set to host its 'Welcome Home' event on October 13, with the company expected to focus on its smart home products. The event could see the launch of a new smart home display, an upgraded Apple TV 4K and a refreshed HomePod mini. While Apple has not confirmed the expected launches, reports and leaks suggest that the company is preparing several upgrades for its smart home ecosystem. Here is everything to know about the event, its India timing and the products that could be announced.

Apple Welcome Home Event: Date and India Timing

Apple's 'Welcome Home' event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, at 9 am Eastern Time, or 6:30 pm IST. The event will take place in Tribeca, New York City, and is expected to include an in-person media and hands-on experience. Reports have also mentioned an online video presentation, although it remains unclear whether Apple will offer a public livestream, as per 9To5Mac.

Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, announced the event, signalling a renewed focus on the company's smart home lineup. Apple has not confirmed the expected products or announced their prices and availability in India.

Apple HomeView Smart Home Display

One of the main attractions could be Apple's long-rumoured smart home display, reportedly referred to as HomeView or HomePad. The device is expected to combine a touchscreen display with voice-controlled features, allowing users to manage connected home devices and access apps from a central hub.

Apple is reportedly developing two versions: a tabletop model and a wall-mounted variant. The tabletop version could feature a design inspired by the iMac G4, with a display supported by a base and metal arm. The device is also expected to borrow software elements from watchOS, tvOS and iPadOS, including Apple Watch-style icons, iPad-like app layouts and iPhone-inspired widgets and StandBy mode, as per MacRumours.

One of its reported features is the ability to recognise different members of a household and offer personalised experiences. The device could be powered by Apple's A18 chip and support AI-powered Siri features. According to reports, the smart home display could cost around $350, approximately Rs 31,000–Rs 33,000, depending on the exchange rate and taxes. Apple has not confirmed its name, specifications or pricing.

Upgraded Apple TV 4K

Apple could also introduce a new Apple TV 4K, marking the first major hardware refresh since November 2022. The streaming device is expected to retain a design similar to its predecessor, with upgrades focused mainly on its internal hardware.

Reports suggest that the new model could feature an A19 or A19 Pro chip, although the final processor remains unconfirmed. The upgraded hardware could bring Apple Intelligence and more advanced Siri features to the streaming device.

Apple has reportedly tested built-in microphones that could allow users to interact with Siri without picking up the remote. However, it is unclear whether this feature will make it to the final product. The company has also tested a Siri Remote with a built-in speaker to help users locate it when misplaced.

The tech giant raised prices on 14 products in June, including the Apple TV 4K. In the US, the 64GB Wi-Fi model now costs $199, up from $129, while the 128GB Wi-Fi + Ethernet variant has increased from $149 to $249.

HomePod Mini 2: Expected Features And Price

Apple is also expected to refresh the HomePod mini, which could receive a faster S10 chip. The upgraded processor could improve performance and enable support for newer Siri features.

The second-generation smart speaker is rumoured to arrive in several colours, potentially including white, midnight, pink, green and blue. It could retain the current US price of $129, approximately Rs 11,500 - Rs 12,000 before taxes and other charges, although this has not been confirmed.

The existing HomePod mini received a price increase in June 2026, taking its US price from $99 to $129, according to reports.

When Could The New Apple Products Go On Sale?

The products may not all reach stores at the same time. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the updated Apple TV 4K and HomePod Mini could arrive in stores as early as October 30. The smart home display, meanwhile, could begin shipping around mid-November.