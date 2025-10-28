Apple Maps To Introduce Ads Soon: Here's What It Means For Users

Apple Maps has been planning to bring ads within its search results, directions or other features, according to a new report from Bloomberg. There are no further details, but these ads could be targeted based on user location.

The company might prioritise sponsored results or businesses in its search results, which might affect the organic results users see. Apple could also introduce new features, such as "Siri Suggestions" or "Proactive" suggestions, which might include ads or sponsored content.

"I'm told the Maps version will have a better interface than what Google and other companies offer inside of mapping services. The Apple approach also will leverage AI to ensure that results are relevant and useful," the writer said in the report.

How will it impact the users?

By bringing ads to Maps, the company might help users see more relevant and useful ads that align with their interests if Apple uses its user data to deliver targeted ads.

But the same ads might also clutter the Apple Maps interface, making it less user-friendly and more distracting. If Apple uses user data for ad targeting, customers might have concerns about their data being used for advertising purposes.

Apple nears $4 trillion valuation

Last week, Apple shares surged to an all-time high, with the company close to becoming the third company to hit a $4 trillion market valuation as data showed strong momentum for the latest iPhone.

As per a Reuters report, data from research firm Counterpoint showed the iPhone 17 series doing better than its predecessor in early sales in China and the United States, with the newer models out-selling the iPhone 16 series by 14% during their first 10 days of availability in the two countries.