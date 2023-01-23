Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of John MacLaughlin, Zakir Hussain And Vikku Vinayakram's 'Amazing' Impromptu Vocal Jam

Internet users were simply mesmerised by the impromptu performance.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. He frequently updates his 10.2 million followers on Twitter with motivational videos and inspirational messages. This time the Mahindra Group Chairman shared a short video of music legends John MacLaughlin, Zakir Hussain and Vikku Vinayakram's impromptu vocal jam.

"Iconic clip taken by @jairamvgj whose company Hyperlink Brand solutions is promoting the performance of legendary Fusion Group 'Shakti' today in Mumbai.(I won't miss it!) John Mclaughlin, Zakir Hussain & the amazing Vikku Vinayakram fooling around with one of their tracks," the business tycoon wrote in the caption of the post.

Iconic clip taken by @jairamvgj whose company Hyperlink Brand solutions is promoting the performance of legendary Fusion Group 'Shakti' today in Mumbai.(I won't miss it!) John Mclaughlin, Zakir Hussain & the amazing Vikku Vinayakram fooling around with one of their tracks.👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZPaXIRmmPG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2023

In the clip, the three legendary musicians are seen blissfully jamming together and having a gala time.

Mr Mahindra shared the video on Sunday and since then it has accumulated more than 176,000 views and over 5,544 likes. Internet users were simply mesmerised by the impromptu performance.

"Astonishingly-adorable trio. It goes far beyond music. It defines bonding," wrote one user. "Wow..this is insane bunch of artists," said another.

A third user commented, "Thank you for promoting Indian classical," while a fourth added, "Period from 1960s to 1980s arguably changed d way Indian classical musicians interacted with the West's artists & vice versa.From Beatles all the way to Trilok Gurtu, everyone had something to contribute in this exchange of ideas."

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra, who often shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users, has previously also amplified many stories of inspirational individuals and helped place the spotlight on those who deserve encouragement. In his last post, he shared an Artificial Intelligence-generated (AI) deep fake video to warn people about the dangers of such content.