'Are You A...': Anne Hathaway Reveals Creepy Question Reporter Asked Her When She Was 16

Anne Hathaway makes startling revelation

Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway recently revealed during a post-screening of 'Eileen', at the Sundance Film Festival that she was once asked a creepy question when she was just 16 years old, according to Variety.

The 40-year-old actor said, "I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: 'Are you a good girl or a bad girl?'" She added, "I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to respond with this film."

The actor further said that she signed up for the darkly funny thriller after she saw director William Oldroyd's 2016 drama, "Lady MacBeth" starring Florence Pugh.

Anne said, "I thought it was an extraordinary work. I saw a study of female complication that hit me really, really deep, and I felt like Will was a filmmaker that could be trusted to tell complicated stories, especially about females."

The film is about a young secretary working at a prison who befriends a glamorous counsellor with a dark secret.

'Eileen' is originally adapted for the screen by Ottessa Moshfeg from a book of the same name.

Meanwhile, 'The Princess Diaries' universe is being revived by Disney! The upcoming instalment of the film is being written by Aadrita Mukerji, this is not a reboot but rather a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-starring flicks.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Hathaway does not have a deal to return, but she has publicly stated her support for a third instalment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new film move forward beyond the script stage.