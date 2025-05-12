"Am I Dying?": Bengaluru Employee Working 16 Hours A Day Claims He Has Gained 24 kg

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Bengaluru employee described his taxing corporate work experience. He reported working 14-hour days, impacting his health and well-being. The post drew advice urging him to prioritize health and work-life balance.

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged as communities where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, a Bengaluru employee took to Reddit to share his struggles as a corporate slave in India, revealing the toll it's taken on his health and overall well-being. He disclosed working over 14 hours a day, often sleeping as late as 2 am. In just three years with his current company, he's reportedly gained 24 kilos, highlighting the severe impact of his demanding job on his physical health.

"Like most of you, I am also a corporate slave in India, stuck in a toxic work culture since the beginning of my career. It's been nearly three years now. Every day, I spend 14 to 16 hours working or doing work-related tasks. Since joining in August 2022, I've gained 24 kg. My sleep schedule is completely messed up—some nights I sleep at 2 AM, some at 11 PM, but I'm always in the office by 9 AM," he wrote in the post.

The employee said that his mother constantly worries about his well-being, and he regrets that despite his professional growth, his personal life has suffered greatly.

"Looking back, I can say I've learned a lot, but the other side of the coin is painful: I have no personal life. I haven't travelled anywhere in 2.5 years—not even to Nandi Hills, right here in Bangalore. I've neglected my girlfriend, though she's the only consistent, positive thing I have in my life," he added.

He further said that he feels completely drained, having sacrificed his work-life balance to become an ideal corporate employee. He works most weekends, cancels leaves, and prioritises work above all else. Despite earning a salary, he doesn't feel fulfilled or happy. He's also too exhausted to explore new opportunities or take a proper break. "What should I do now? Am I really dying?'', he asked the Reddit community.

The post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions. Many advised the employee to quit his job and take a break, while others urged him to prioritise his health above all else. One user wrote, "U need a break. You honestly do. No, change your job advice. You need a break. It's the easiest and least stressful thing you can do. Depending on how much spare cash u have, ur break can be as simple as watching a movie with a fav drink or meeting a long-lost friend or visiting family."

Another commented, "This is the typical indian employee mentality and we are brought up and schooled to work and think this way. And companies take advantage of that. Do. Not. Put. Work. First. Quit ASAP giving some BS story and take a break. "

A third said, "Either you have difficulty in saying No, or you haven't kept boundaries between your professional and personal life. If management is forcing you to work 14 hours a day with threats of firing or otherwise, it's time to switch to a different job. If not, then you need to introspect and see why you are always in work mode. Health has to be given the priority, I'm guessing you are in your 20s now, it will hurt your mid-30s and later if you don't change your lifestyle. Learn to have difficult conversations at work with your seniors or peers, set some clear boundaries and have things to do outside of work."